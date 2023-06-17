Home » AIR SHOW: Boeing also expects to double its aircraft fleet by 2042
AIR SHOW: Boeing also expects to double its aircraft fleet by 2042

AIR SHOW: Boeing also expects to double its aircraft fleet by 2042

ARLINGTON / LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) – The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, like its larger rival Airbus, expects the global aircraft fleet to double within two decades. In 2042, the airlines should be using a total of around 48,600 machines, the US group said on Sunday night in Arlington. Boeing marketing manager Darren Hulst estimates that the trend will be towards longer planes with more seats or closer seating. “Without such productivity gains, the fleet would still have to be around 20 percent larger in 2042,” he said in an online conference with journalists at the upcoming air show in Le Bourget near Paris, which begins this Monday (June 19).

The forecast of the US group corresponds in principle to that of the world‘s largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus. A few days ago, the European manufacturer forecast that the global fleet would double to 46,560 machines by 2042. However, Airbus’ forecast only includes aircraft with at least 100 seats, while Boeing also counts slightly smaller regional jets. This is the main reason why the total figures for the US group are slightly higher.

