It will be a Monday of passion for air traffic in Italy. The strike proclaimed for the whole day by Usb Lavoro Privato will affect all the personnel of the entire air transport and related activities and risks blowing up and delaying hundreds of flights.

At the base of the protest, the increase in the cost of living and the adjustment of wages, precarious work, the introduction of three more unpaid days of work per year (incremental hours), the protection of health and safety in the airport operations.

The stop will take place in the following ways: crew, shift worker and operative subject to law 146/90 from 00.00 to 23.59. Flights with scheduled take-off times will be guaranteed in the range 7.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 as well as the additional flights identified by ENAC. For non-shift workers and not linked to the services identified by law 146/90: full shift. Events will be held in Milan at Malpensa airport starting from 10 at the roundabout at the entrance to the cargo area and at Linate airport, door 6, from 10 to 13.

As a result of the abstention from work, Ita Airways has already canceled some domestic flights by activating an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, rebooking on the first available flights as many travelers as possible involved in the cancellations: 43% will be able to fly in the same day.

The company invites all travelers who have purchased a ticket for 12 September to check the status of their flight, before going to the airport, on the ita-airways.com website.

Passengers who have purchased an Ita Airways ticket to travel tomorrow, in the event of cancellation or modification of the time of their flight, will be able to change their booking without penalty or request a refund of the ticket (only if the flight has been canceled or delayed by more than 5 hours) until 19 September 2022.