Air-supported “Peace and Trust” application in Adana – Current News

Adana Police DepartmentHelicopter-assisted thousand across the ent 739 with the participation of the police “Hlong and trust” application was organized. Traffic and public order inspections were carried out in many parts of the city. During the General Information Collection (GBT) control of 14,886 people in the application, 58 people wanted for various crimes were caught. hunting rifle, 154 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 12.25 grams of marijuana, 103 grams of cocaine, 1.85 grams of methamphetamine and 27 ecstasy pills.

In the traffic direction of the application, 2 stolen motorcycles were seized while the license plate query of 6 thousand 178 vehicles was made. A total of 154 thousand 409 TL traffic fines were imposed on 50 vehicles. During the inspections made in public places, 9 workplaces were processed and an administrative fine of 2 thousand 468 TL was imposed on 4 people.

On the other hand, a total of 9,872 TL administrative fine was imposed on 18 people who were begging and selling at the intersections.

