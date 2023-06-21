Air transport association asks to continue promoting aviation in Ecuador

The International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) asked this Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the central government and the municipalities to continue working in an aligned manner on the roadmap that allows increasing the competitiveness of this market. Photo file

The International Air Transport Association (IATA, for its acronym in English) asked this Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the central government and the municipalities to continue working in an aligned manner on the roadmap that allows increase the competitiveness of this market.

In his statements in the framework of the celebration of Ecuador Aviation Day organized by IATA, its regional vice president for the Americas, Peter Cerdá, highlighted the strong recovery of the Ecuadorian air market after the pandemic.

«about 10% above the levels of March 2019 for domestic traffic and 83% of the same period for international traffic,” he explained.

For this reason, he highlighted the importance of this means of transport being increasingly more accessible for the around 18 million Ecuadorianstaking into account the potential that exists “when less than half the population currently flies, at least once a year”.

The industry highlights that the Ecuadorian State has eliminated the currency exit tax (ISD) for the airlines, as well as the reduction of the tourist power and Eco Delta taxes, as the first step to boost air connectivity for passengers and cargo.

However, he insists on the need to continue with stimulus measures and air opening that promote tourism, trade, logistics and foreign investment, and the benefits associated with these activities, focusing efforts on three issues that they consider should be addressed by the authorities: dialogue, overflight rates, sustainability and growing connectivity.

Relevant issues

Regarding the dialogue, IATA sees a need to generate competitiveness of the country through opportunities to explore with municipal governments and airport operators a review of the airport cost structure to eliminate the perception that, due to its cost, aviation is a luxury service and not essential transportation for countries and their inhabitants.

Regarding the overflight rates, he noted that there is an opportunity for the Civil Aviation Directorate to review the overflight rates for aircraft that fly over Ecuador, as well as that of air traffic control services for those that land and take off from the country. .

“Unfortunately, these charges in Ecuador continue to be among the highest in Latin America,” he said.

On the other hand, there is an opportunity to grow the domestic and international connectivity of other cities in Ecuador. Manta will open a route to Panama from the end of June that will provide an opportunity to increase air connectivity in the province of Manabí and the rest of the coast, he advanced.

And he added that there is also an opportunity to increase connectivity to Cuenca by overcoming the operational restrictions at the airport.

On sustainability issues, he pointed out that after the commitment to reduce net emissions from air transport to zero by 2050, Ecuador, as an oil country, has the opportunity to develop, produce, and supply sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) that reduce up to 80% carbon emissions.

Also, “Ecuador must protect its biodiversity through efforts against illegal wildlife trafficking”, and also, “the airline industry, in a sustainability meeting held within the framework of the event, reaffirmed its desire that Ecuador can adapt its framework regulatory framework that allows aviation to offset its carbon emissions in the country.

“Although Ecuador has taken firm steps in the right direction, it is necessary to continue creating the conditions to make this market more competitive. Aviation must be addressed as a State issue, which transcends political changes, “he said in a statement.

This, with State policies “that take into account the reduction of tax burdens, an adequate regulatory framework and an infrastructure that allows aviation to continue growing in an orderly, sustainable and efficient manner,” concluded Cerdá. EFE

