Airbus enters project for ISS successor

Toulouse: Airbus takes a stake in a private space station designed to replace the ISS. The European aircraft manufacturer wants to work together with the US company Voyager Space on the development, construction and operation of the station. A joint venture is planned, both announced. The hotel group Hilton also wants to participate and take over the planning of the residential quarters. According to previous plans, the new station “Starlab” should come into orbit in 2028 and offer space for various research laboratories. The International Space Station will be gone by the end of the decade. It is to be gradually disassembled and crashed. (BR24 radio news 02.08.2023 21:15)

