Airline is liable for weather-related flight delays

The plaintiff was on holiday in Greece with his family. The family was rebooked for the return flight. In the end, she did not land in Lübeck in the afternoon as planned, but in Hanover just before 3 a.m.

The defendant airline did not want to pay compensation. It submitted that on the outbound flight from Germany to Greece the aircraft had been diverted due to strong winds. This messed up the further flight plan and caused the later rebookings and diversions in the first place. However, it is not responsible for bad weather conditions.

Airline has to reckon with bad weather

The Lübeck district court ruled that the family was entitled to compensation of around EUR 3,600 under statutory air passenger rights. The LG pointed out (BeckRS 2023, 17786) that it intends to dismiss the appeal against it.

According to the law, bad weather alone does not waive the compensation due. Thunderstorms, heavy rain or snow are common events that airlines have to reckon with. Even strong winds alone do not rule out passenger rights – unless it was so extraordinarily strong that the plane could no longer land or the entire airport had to be closed.

Have enough fuel on hand

Even weather-related lack of fuel, which led to the diversion, does not relieve the flight company. It is up to the company alone “which aircraft is used on which route and which fuel reserves are estimated for the execution of the flight”. It must also make every reasonable effort to avoid this delay.

In court, the company must be able to explain how much fuel reserve the aircraft carried and whether this amount corresponded to the relevant European guidelines. It is not enough to simply claim that the plane “ran out of kerosene” for the passengers’ rights to be waived.

on LG Lübeck, decision of June 16, 2023 – 14 S 33/23

Editorial office beck-aktuell, 2 Aug 2023.

