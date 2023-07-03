Airline Stocks Soar as Summer Travel Season Begins

Title: Airline Stocks in Hong Kong Strengthen as Summer Travel Season Boosts Demand

Subtitle: Predicted surge in summer tourism market drives airlines’ capacity expansion and route openings, leading to positive investor sentiment

Date: July 3, 2023

In early trading on July 3, airline stocks in Hong Kong experienced a significant surge as the summer travel season began to pick up momentum. China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and Cathay Pacific all witnessed notable gains in their stock prices. This comes as the 2023 Summer Games officially kicked off on July 1, highlighting the anticipated resurgence in air travel.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the summer travel season is expected to see nearly 1.95 million passengers traveling by air every day, with approximately 16,500 daily flights across the country. These figures indicate a return to pre-pandemic levels, emphasizing the substantial recovery in air travel demand.

After the remarkable surge in tourism during the “May 1st” and Dragon Boat Festival holidays, industry experts predict that this year’s summer market will surpass the levels seen in 2019. Parent-child travel is expected to dominate the summer tourism market. Travel platforms such as Ctrip, Tongcheng, and Lvmama all indicate that the popularity of summer travel will exceed expectations.

The peak passenger flow during the summer season is expected to occur in three time periods: around July 2, from late July to mid-August, and around September 3. The first peak in departures this summer occurred about a week earlier than before the pandemic, and popular passenger stations and airports continue to witness high levels of passenger traffic.

To support the increased demand during the summer travel season, the Civil Aviation Administration announced its support for airlines in adding more flights on popular routes and optimizing domestic routes. The administration also encourages airlines to expand their services to third- and fourth-tier aviation markets, catering to the concentrated travel needs of the majority of passengers during the summer season.

Major airlines have responded to the surge in demand by increasing their capacity investments and introducing new popular tourist routes. China Eastern Airlines plans to invest in more than 780 aircraft this summer, operating over 2,990 daily flights during the peak season. Spring Airlines aims to operate more than 30,000 flights and expects to carry about 5 million passengers, both figures marking a more than 20% increase compared to 2019.

Juneyao Airlines has also launched a series of new routes during the summer vacation, including domestic routes such as Shanghai-Dunhuang, Shanghai-Hailaer, and Hangzhou-Xining, as well as international flights to Osaka, Nagoya, and Jeju Island. These initiatives are expected to further boost the airline industry’s growth.

The Civil Aviation Administration continues to facilitate the recovery of international passenger flights, with expected weekly international flights to exceed 6,000 during the summer travel season. This ensures a steady and orderly resumption of international passenger flights.

Industry analysts are optimistic about the market outlook, expecting a strong release of demand for civil aviation in the peak summer season. The valuation of airline companies is projected to rebound, particularly with the liberalization of full fare controls and an improved supply and demand structure. This combination of factors presents an opportunity for airline companies to achieve profitability during the summer transportation season.

The positive sentiment extends to related stocks, including Beijing Capital Airport. The airport recently announced the resumption of Lufthansa’s Beijing-Munich route, with flight frequencies increasing to three times a week and a total of 10 flights per week in August. China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines also reported significant increases in passenger transport capacity and utilization rates during May 2023.

Air China experienced a 5.3% month-on-month increase in passenger turnover, with a significant year-on-year growth of 329.1% in passenger transport capacity. These developments bode well for the aviation industry’s future performance.

As the peak summer transportation season commences, the aviation industry is witnessing a rise in both volume and price, creating investment opportunities in airlines and airport-related stocks. With the bottoming out of performance in 2023, airlines are expected to enter a beta market, and airports are set to benefit from the recovery in aeronautical demand.

Investors are urged to stay informed and seize the potential investment opportunities in the aviation sector as the summer travel season progresses.

