Airlines are considering lawsuits against climate activists

All three airlines are examining lawsuits, according to a preliminary report by the “Rheinische Post”. Düsseldorf Airport had previously announced that it wanted to sue the activists for occupying the runway on July 13.

Several million euros in damage

The Hamburg aviation expert Gerald Wissel estimated that the lawsuits would amount to several million euros. “All in all, there can be claims for damages of several million euros,” he said. “Hotels had to be booked for passengers, ticket income was lost, replacement aircraft had to be found, other crews had to be deployed, and a lot comes together.” A total of 48 flights were canceled and two were diverted.

