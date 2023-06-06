Airlines recover passengers and income after pandemic impact

AFTER the shock of the pandemic, the world air sector is recovering spectacularly, with almost as many passengers this year as in 2019 and the return of profits, although the companies warn that “we must be prudent.”

Airlines expect to transport 4.350 million passengers in the world this year, close to the record of 4.540 million in 2019, announced the International Air Transport Association (IATA), meeting in general assembly in Istanbul.

This vigorous resumption of traffic, driven among other things by the reopening of China, will mean a return to profits for the companies, which would obtain profits of US$ 9.8 billion, that is, double what IATA had projected up to now.

The firms also halved their estimate of losses for 2022, to $3.6 billion.

The global turnover of air carriers will be around US$ 803,000 million, close to US$ 838,000 million in 2019, according to IATA, which revised its previous forecasts upwards (US$ 779,000 million).

Although the industry’s operating margin will remain low this year, at 1.2% according to IATA, these benefits, the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, mark a spectacular improvement from the US$ 42,000 million of losses in 2021 and the hole of 2020 (US$ 137,700 million).

Benefits

However, all geographic areas will not register profits this year, the association warned. North American, European and Middle Eastern companies will advance positively, with US$11.5 billion, US$5.1 billion and US$2 billion respectively.

But companies in Asia-Pacific (-$6.9bn), Latin America (-$1.4bn) and Africa (-$500m) will remain loss-making this year.

“Airline companies’ financial performances are better than expected. The stronger performance is driven by several positive developments,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

Among the elements that have favored the trend are that “China lifted the restrictions related to Covid-19 ahead of schedule,” Walsh said.

“Freight earnings are still higher than before the pandemic, although this is not the case at the volume level. And the costs begin to soften. Kerosene prices, which are still high, contracted during the first half of the year,” he added.

In 2023, companies will spend some US$ 215,000 million on fuel, that is, 28% of their costs, with an average price of kerosene of 98.5 dollars per barrel, according to IATA. In 2022, this price was US$ 135.6 and forced firms to allocate almost 30% of their expenses, compared to 24% in 2019.

Walsh tempered this optimism, however, by noting that, on average, airlines only earned $2.25 per passenger.

Cost effectiveness

In this context, “many companies will find it difficult to restore their accounts and offer sustainable returns” to their shareholders, warned the official.

The organization, which brings together some 300 companies with 83% of world passenger air traffic, indicated that this sector’s profitability remained “fragile” and could be affected by other factors.

Central banks have increased their rates to fight inflation, at the same time that they want to avoid a recession. But the risk is still there, insists the association.

“If a recession causes job losses, the outlook for the sector could turn negative,” according to IATA.

Likewise, “the war in Ukraine has no consequences on the profitability of most companies”, but the sector would suffer a new geopolitical escalation, the organization assured.

Another important issue affecting the growth of the sector is the shortage of raw materials and parts, IATA also indicated.

Due to the interruptions in the supply chains that “aircraft and engine manufacturers have not been able to solve”, the airlines have problems “maintaining and deploying their current fleets”, he criticized.