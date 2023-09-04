“Airlines that simply want a financial objective will not be able to enter the country”

He closed the Anato Showcase. Security, air connectivity, airport and tourist infrastructure, formality, training and technology, pillars for the recovery of the sector in Colombia, are some of the conclusions.

The 27th version of the National Congress of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Paula Cortés, executive president of Anato, informed the National Government of those aspects or challenges that, on behalf of businessmen, are considered crucial for the development of tourism in the country, such as security, this being the main reason why a visitor prioritizes his list of destinations and a factor that gives him peace of mind, confidence, enjoyment of his experience and interest in returning.

“We cannot afford to go back to living a Colombia of the 90’s, a time when Colombians had uncertainty to travel our destinations,” said the union leader.

Another aspect was related to air, land and maritime connectivity as a tool for access to destinations, industry growth, job creation, cultural interaction, development of emerging markets and promotion of destinations.

At this point, it was mentioned to return to the reduction of VAT on air tickets and the exemption of the tax or a differential rate in hotel and tourism services, as an action to promote travel within and outside the country.

The airport and tourist infrastructure was another of the elements mentioned during the intervention of the president of the organizing union of the event, towards a greater exploration of destinations, improving the tourist offer and increasing the attractiveness of the region with high-value hotels and the modernization of ports that allows Colombia to stand out in the cruise segment; in addition to investing in and promoting culture and heritage.

One of the most outstanding aspects was the popular economy, as a pillar to achieve the formality of the sector, an instrument of great importance to promote the structure of companies, through technical advice and financial education and in which Anato has been working, through a project that improves the capacities of this economy in five regions of the country to link them with our Travel Agencies.

A fifth element is training, in which the union has made several efforts not only in spaces such as Congress, but also in the National Meeting of Receptive Tourism, which this year will reach its fourth version in Riohacha, Guajira; as well as Anato Capacita, an online platform that was created for Associated Travel Agencies to access agile and dynamic information for company personnel and new talents on essential aspects for the provision of tourist services.

Linked to the previous point, there must be technology, to meet the demands and needs of today’s consumer, and to efficiently manage business information.

“Smart destinations must continue to be promoted, we cannot be left behind, it is important to offer innovative solutions and services under a modern and solid technological infrastructure that improves the tourist experience, that optimizes the quality of life of the populations and promotes sustainable tourism. ”, said Paula Cortés Calle.

Taking these points into account, the union once again mentioned the importance of having a stronger governance, through a Ministry of Tourism that works independently, with more resources that are focused on directly attacking the problems of the sector.

Reflections on tourism

During the event, Germán Umaña, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, with regard to the development of tourism, stressed that there had never been such a close public-private alliance, with which a state policy has been created, not a government one, and that it be shared in the face of the new realities of the world, based on competitiveness, social profitability and respect for the environment, communities, skills, needs and social integration.

Likewise, faced with the country’s connectivity problem, he stressed that “Airlines that simply want a financial objective will not be able to enter the country, but companies with a long-term development”, an issue that is in accordance with what Anato It has requested the National Government to monitor the financial conditions of these companies as support for the consumer and Travel Agencies in case of bankruptcy.

