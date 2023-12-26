Home » Airport helps passengers relieve travel stress with therapy lamas: “I really needed this”
News

Airport helps passengers relieve travel stress with therapy lamas: “I really needed this”

by admin

Traveling can be stressful, especially during the busy end-of-year period. But in Portland, America, they have found a solution: ‘therapy llamas’ are deployed at the airport to calm passengers down.

Source: The Washington PostSaturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM

They decorate their halls with Christmas lights, play Christmas carols or even organize concerts or use therapy dogs… Airports around the world use different methods to bring some peace and quiet during one of the busiest travel times of the year. They do all that at the international airport of Portland (Oregon), but they go one step further by also using the ‘therapy lamas Beni and Prince.

“You can kiss them and hug them tightly, they feel so soft,” Lori Gregory told The Washington Post about her llamas. “They are unique animals compared to most other therapy animals. They really got the total package.”

Gregory is the founder of Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas. Together with her daughter Shannon Joy, she dressed up her llamas in the ‘reindeer’ theme. Beni and Prince received, among other things, a headband with antlers, glittering halters with bells and wreaths decorated with poinsettias. The red velvet banners they carry as saddles bear their names and silver snowflakes. “They look quite chic,” says Gregory.

During their two-hour visit, Beni and Prince were treated like celebrities, including valet parking, paparazzi and adoring fans flocking for hugs, kisses or selfies. Stress? What stress?

Last Wednesday, the llamas came to the rescue after a plane was delayed due to fog in Seattle. In a Tiktok video, we see a woman wrap her arms around Beni and press her face into his brown fur. “Oh my gosh. I really needed a therapy lama,” she says. “I’m so happy now.”

You may also like

British magazine with Weidel forecast: “Begins to shape...

President of Paraguay says that Bukele inspired him...

These are the changes in the SNAP Program...

Family of three and two neighbors taken to...

Falcao’s anger over social networks with one of...

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of...

“Barbaric attack”: Over 160 dead in Nigeria

Voting places for Salvadorans announced in Virginia

These are 7 famous companies that filed for...

Escort found death after crashing on a motorcycle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy