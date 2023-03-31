Online message – Friday 03/31/2023

Income Tax | Airport of departure as the first place of work for pilots and flight attendants (FG)

It is necessary, but also sufficient, that the employee at the place of the first place of work has to perform at least a small amount of work that he owes under the employment contract or under service law and that is part of the job profile he is exercising. If the briefing talks regulated by the OM-A are usually carried out in the employer’s building at the airport to which the taxpayer was assigned through his employment contract, this is sufficient to establish an initial place of work at the airport, because the essential decisions are made, e.g. B. about the refueling of the aircraft and the flight route ( FG Hamburg, judgment of 24.11.2022 – 6K207/21 ; NZB inserted, BFH Az. VI B 4/23).

Facts: The married plaintiffs, a pilot and a flight attendant, requested that expenses from trips from home to their regular airport of departure and additional meal expenses and accommodation costs in connection with these trips should be taken into account in the context of the income-related expense deduction according to business trip principles. However, the defendant only took into account the journeys from the home to the airport with the distance allowance. The plaintiffs took the view that they did not have a first place of work within the meaning of §

9 Abs. 4 EStG and therefore always work outside of their home. The defendant, on the other hand, assumed that the plaintiffs were permanently assigned to a fixed place of work by the employment contract or the transfer letter and that their work began and ended at their regular airport of departure.

The court agreed with the defendant and dismissed the claim as unfounded:

The defendant rightly did not take into account the alleged additional expenses for the trips between home and the airport as well as for the food and accommodation within the scope of these trips, since the expenses of the plaintiffs for the trips between their place of residence and the airport with those already taken into account by the defendant distance allowance have been paid.

The buildings at the airport – or the briefing rooms used there – were the plaintiffs’ first place of work during the years of the dispute. The plaintiffs are also permanently and indefinitely assigned to this operational facility. This results from the existing employment contracts. And finally, the plaintiffs also acted to the required extent at the airport. Only the activities carried out on the ground are relevant for the assessment, while the activities carried out in the aircraft are not decisive for determining the first place of work within the meaning of § 9 Abs. 4 EStG are.

According to the relevant General Operations Manual (so-called OM-A), the plaintiffs are obliged to be at the airport a certain time before each flight, in particular in order to conduct briefings. Special rooms are provided at the airport for conducting the briefings. Within the framework of these briefings, the physical condition of the flight attendants in particular must be determined and the level of knowledge of the crew members must be determined. These regulations are mandatory. Ultimately, the court assumed that these briefings are of considerable quality for the plaintiffs’ activities, in fact, in individual cases of vital importance, because they also deal with safety aspects (such as the weather conditions, flight route, amount of fuel for the flight , physical condition of staff). This activity is therefore sufficient to justify a first place of work, even if it takes up a small amount of time compared to the flight and other turnaround times.

A notice: The appeal was denied. The plaintiffs have lodged a non-admission appeal. This is pending at the BFH under Az. VI B 4/23.

Those: FG Hamburg,

Newsletter 1/2023 v. 31.3.2023 (RD)

Source(s):

NWB KAAAJ-36717