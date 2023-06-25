Airport worker dies after being “sucked” into an airplane engine

An airport worker Saint Anthonyin the state of Texaslost his life after being sucked into one of the engines of an airplane last Friday night.

The report made revealed that emergency crews were called to the runway just before 10:30 pm after a ground worker was “swallowed” by the engine of a plane that had just landed from Los Angeles.

“Delta Flight 1111 was taxing the gate, with one engine running at the time, and a worker was ingested in that engine at 10:25 p.m.the NTSB said in a statement to KENS5.

The New York Post assured that an investigation is being carried out into the death of the worker, who has not yet been identified.

“The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information gathering process at this time,” the Transportation Board added.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The man was an employee of Unifi Aviation, a company that hires workers for airlines like Delta that provide ground handling operations.

“Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened for the loss of our employee at the San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023,” the utility company said Saturday, according to the outlet. “Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and making sure they are cared for during this time.”

“From our initial investigation, this incident was not related to Unifi’s operational processes, procedures and security policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not share any additional information. As police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them for further details.”Unifi Aviation explained.

“We are heartbroken and saddened by the loss of life of an aviation family member in San Antonio,” Delta Airlines said in a statement obtained by KENS5. “Our hearts and all our support go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Unifi Aviation declined to release the name of the deceased employee out of respect for the family.

Background

The British outlet Daily Mail commented that this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. On New Year’s Eve, Alabama airport worker Courtney Edwards, 34, was sucked into the engine of an American Airlines regional airline flight at Montgomery Regional Airport.

Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was fined $15,625 after an investigation found it was responsible for a security breach that resulted in the death of the mother of three.

The woman was on the ramp where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked before the incident occurred.

His union issued a statement saying that Piedmont Airlines was found “guilty of a serious violation”.

