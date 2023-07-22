AI’s decision to ‘watermark’ its generated content

Washington: AI companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to secure the technology.

At a White House event, Biden spoke about growing concerns about the potential of artificial intelligence, which could be used for disturbing purposes. “We must be clear and vigilant about the threats posed by emerging technologies,” he said. US President Joe Biden added, “These pledges are a promising step, but we have a lot more work to do together.” This move is seen as a victory for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate technology.

The companies, including Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft, pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to mitigate risks and invest in cybersecurity.

“We welcome the president’s leadership in bringing the technology industry together to take concrete steps that will help make AI safer and more beneficial for the public,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

As creative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-like prose, became increasingly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the emerging technology‘s threats to national security and the economy.

The US lags behind the EU in tackling artificial intelligence regulation. EU lawmakers in June agreed on draft rules where systems like ChatGPT would have to display AI-generated content, help distinguish so-called deep fake images from real ones and ensure safeguards against illegal content.

The US Senate in June called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure protections related to artificial intelligence. Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create images or other content. Biden, who hosted executives from seven companies at the White House on Friday, said he was also working on an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.

As part of this effort, seven companies have committed to developing a system to “watermark” all types of content, from text, images, audios to AI-generated videos, so that users know when the technology has been used. The watermark, which will be technologically inserted into the content, will likely make it easier for users to spot fake images or audio that could, for example, show violence that didn’t happen, create a scam or distort the image of a politician. It can put that person’s honor at stake.

The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy, and ensuring that the technology is not biased and does not discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems such as medical research and mitigating climate change.

