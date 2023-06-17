Aitana and Yatra make three generations of spectators dance at their concert in Madrid

Aitana and Sebastián Yatra have brought together three generations of attendees at their concerts this Friday at Madrid’s Metropolitan Stadium: both recitals have made children around the decade dance accompanied by their parents along with groups of twenty-somethings, demonstrating that their success knows no age.

Framed within the La Liga Music Experience event, which has celebrated its second edition with this, the union of both artists on the poster of the day coincides with one of the moments of greatest media attention in the career of the singers, who are immersed in in a relationship.

With a stadium still not close to full, Yatra has opened the final stretch of the event, closed by Aitana, with the theme “The couple of the year”, accompanied by his brand new choreographic body: the hits “Sutra” and the chanted “Treacherous” They have heated up the atmosphere to plunge the stadium into the great party that the Colombian promises every time he gets on the tables.

“No matter what show I’m doing, I always really enjoy singing these songs,” the singer thanked, who highlighted the luxury of sharing the bill with “great artists” like Aitana, whose mention by Yatra has unleashed cries of euphoria. of the attendees.

Repertoire

An acoustic interlude in which the interpreter has had time to hang up the guitar and sit down at the piano has marked the halfway point of his recital: songs like “Cristina”, which some couples in the audience have taken advantage of to dance with their arms around each other, “Devuélveme el corazón” or the highly celebrated «Un año», sung under the light of mobile phones, have given way to the second part of the party, introduced by «As of today», their first Spanish hit.

“He can’t be here tonight but he asked me to ask how the machines are,” he joked before performing “From Today”, a song recorded together with David Bisbal in its original version, to continue with “Runaway” and “Robarte un beso”, the one he dedicated to his native Colombia.

“Ideal girl” has reminded Aitana, in a loud voice, by some attendees scattered on the track and, after her, the climax made up of “There is no one else” and “Vagabundo”, has given way to “Tacones Rojos », with which the entire stadium has been dissolved in jumps and screams rhythmic to the rhythm of the flashes.

Behind him, Aitana’s turn opened with “En el coche” while the children settled on their parents’ shoulders: smiling and grateful, the singer chained “11 reasons” and “Berlin” to unleash the outcry of the most children by following the letter of “Your ID photo”.

«I have to tell you that it is my first time at a festival», the singer has confessed, who has hoped to have succeeded with the choice of hits: the first and longest half of the concert has been plagued with them, with songs with «-( Less)”, “Mon amour” or “More than I bet”, in which, in a Levi’s uniform along with her cast of dancers, she has demonstrated her ability to dance.

La Liga Music Experience

The most emotional passage of the night has been performed by “Vas a quedarte”, of which the Madrid public has sung the chorus a capella amid the tears of the artist, who has assured that she will take that moment with her “for all the life”.

The disco rhythm of “Formentera” has closed the battery of hits to give way to the coda of the concert, introduced by a futuristic-style video, and in which the singer and dancers have worn the “Alpha” shirt, the next album by the artist who already has an announced tour.

The change of third in the musical style has been perceptible in the lyrics, melodies and choreography, closer to the tastes of the adult public, to which Aitana has presented the “gift” of an unpublished song and then closes with “Las babys”. between the dance steps that the attendees replicated by heart.

The second edition of La Liga Music Experience has also included the participation of the American-Puerto Rican singer Justin Quiles, DJ Lost Frequencies and the intervention of the Nervo twins, an Australian electronic music duo.

