AK Party Bursa Deputy Kılıç held a press conference in Parliament – Political News

Deputy Sword”Holiday On this occasion, millions of our citizens traveled both to holiday regions and to their hometowns. It has been clearly seen that the bridges, roads, airports and fast skins made in these travels are the right investments. Thanks to these investments, which were put into service in a short time, our citizens had the opportunity to travel quickly, comfortably and safely. Our bridges and highways broke new records by reaching numbers far above the number of crossings. These are all our leader, our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip ErdoganIt is a product of the service policy led by the .

“WE START DELIVERY OF PERMANENT RESIDENCES IN SEPTEMBER OCTOBER”

Services are provided all over the country, regardless of region, ‘‘Century of Türkiye’Stating that he will continue to be taken to Istanbul, Kılıç said, “We have frequently faced different disasters in our country, such as floods, landslides, fires, droughts. We need to add other unnatural tests, each of which is a separate disaster, from terrorism to refugee influx, from political and social chaos trials to coup attempts. But the earthquake storm, which hit 11 of our cities at once on February 6, and destroyed especially Kahramanmaraş, Hatay and Adıyaman, unfortunately caused our nation more pain than any other. Although only 5 months have passed, we are starting to deliver the permanent residences in September and October,” he said.

“PROVINCES AND DISTRICTS RECONSTRUCTED”

In many disasters in the past Van, Elazig, Malatya, Izmir earthquakeReminding that provinces and districts that were destroyed in the flood disasters of Kastamonu, Sinop, Bartın Giresun in the fires of Antalya and Muğla were reconstructed. AK Party Bursa Deputy and Planning-Budget Commission Member Ahmet Kilic ParliamentHe continued his statements at the press conference in :

“It has successfully brought all of them back to life and brought our citizens back to their homes. We will work nonstop, without rest, until we make our cities safer, more lively and more resilient than before with their infrastructure and superstructure in our earthquake zones. Under the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we do not talk about the AK Party governments, we produce work. Every time they told us, “You cannot do it, you cannot succeed”, but we have fulfilled the promises we made to our citizens. We will prove this once again in the upcoming local elections, and we will take back our big cities from the wedge politics. We have to do this because the world metropolis Istanbul and our capital Ankara are in the hands of incompetent mayors, and they act under the responsibility of the mayor. Our beloved nation knows that what they do not do, they are after theater. I hope our nation will teach them the necessary lesson in the March 31, 2024 local elections.”

CRITICISM OF THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY

He also criticized the main opposition party in his statements. Ahmet Kılıç, AK Party Bursa Deputy and Member of the Planning-Budget Commission, “While congratulatory messages were pouring in from all over the world, the main opposition leader, Mr. Kılıçtaroğlu, who unfortunately left the ballot box in a disgrace, neither congratulated our President nor was able to digest the election results. At this point, he tried to underestimate our beloved nation and disrespect the national will by making mindless statements in order not to leave the chair of the general presidency. I think Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu ignores the choice of the electorate. Veteran Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’He has never heard or misunderstood the phrase ‘The peasant is the master of the nation’. Although, it is not possible to see today’s CHP as Atatürk’s CHP,” he said.

Drawing attention to the gains brought by the Presidential government system in his statements, Vekil Kılıç said, “Our cabinet, which was established quickly, and our Parliament started to work without interruption. I wish each and every one of our cabinet members good luck and ease in their work. Our AK Party governments, which have been ruling our country with the favor of our beloved nation for nearly a quarter of a century, He has fulfilled every promise he has made. We say that none of our citizens should be worried about this, and I would like to express once again our determination that we will achieve much greater success and beauty with the support of our beloved nation.”

