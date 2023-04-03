Hesport – Hamza Ashtewi

Moroccan international Nayef Akrad, defender of West Ham United Football Club, expressed his happiness by scoring his first personal goal in the “Premier League” competitions, after he led his team to achieve a valuable victory over its guest, Southampton, with a free goal, on Sunday, for the 29th round competitions.

Akrad, through his personal account on the social networking site “Instagram”, published pictures of his celebration of his first goal in the English stadiums, and commented on them, saying: “I am pleased with this decisive victory in front of our fans.”

The same spokesperson added: “What an emotional moment I scored my first Premier League goal at London Stadium. Congratulations to the whole team. We’ll be back again on Wednesday.”

The defender of the “Atlas Lions” succeeded in hitting the visitors’ net with a wonderful header in the 25th minute, waiting for confirmation of the “mouse” technique before calculating the goal, after there was a suspicion of offside.

This is Akrad’s first goal with the “Hammers” castle, knowing that he was absent for a long time due to the injury that affected him before the start of the current football season. While the former player of Al-Fateh Al-Rabati is considered among the best defenders who master scoring with headers.

It is worth noting that Nayef Akrad, 27, performed well in the last two matches of the Moroccan senior national team against Brazil and Peru.