Akhannouch chairs the second session of the National Investments Committee

During this meeting, the Prime Minister, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, indicated that the convening of the second session of the National Investments Committee, less than two months after the first session was held, comes in the context of the great momentum that the Kingdom knows in terms of developing investments and consolidating the attractiveness of the national economy, in order to implement the royal directives, and continue to implement government policy in this field.

The Prime Minister added that the approved projects are in line with the country’s general orientations with regard to developing energy efficiency and encouraging sustainable transport, indicating that the government is working to strengthen the Kingdom’s position in the economy and renewable energies.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Mohamed Hajjoui, Secretary General of the Government, Mr. Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water, Mrs. Fatima Zahraa Al Mansouri, Minister of National Territory Development, Urbanization, Housing and City Policy, Mr. Mohamed Siddiqui, Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fishing, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mr. Younes Skoury, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Mr. Riad Mezour, Minister of Industry and Trade, and Mrs. Fatima Zahra Amour, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, Mr. Abdellatif Miraoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Mr. Mohamed Abdeljalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mr. Mohamed El Mehdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mr. Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of investment, spontaneity and evaluation of public policies, Mr. Faouzi Lakjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the budget, Mrs. Ghaitha Mezour, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of digital transition and management reform, and Mr. Ali Siddiqui, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development.

