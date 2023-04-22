Akhannouch tracks the progress of downloading the goals of the education reform map

Electronic flag – Rabat The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, stressed, Friday in Rabat, the importance of the participatory approach in reforming the public school, as it is one of the priorities of the Moroccan citizen.

A communiqué by the Presidency of the Government stated that Mr. Akhannouch called, during a meeting to follow up on the implementation of the road map for reforming the national education system 2022-2026, the Ministry of Defense to continue motivating the various stakeholders in the education sector, in order to continue to engage in downloading the goals of the road map for reforming the national education system 2022-2026 .

During this meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fattah, the Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget, Fawzi Lakjaa, the Head of Government noted the pace of downloading the road map, which would advance the public school. And enhancing its attractiveness, as well as the role of the teaching staff and motivating them throughout their professional path, in line with the contents of the government program, and in line with the supreme will of His Majesty, may God grant him victory, and the recommendations of the new development model for the Kingdom.

The meeting also touched on the progress recorded at the level of implementing the road map for reforming the national education system 2022-2026, which focuses on raising the quality of learning and keeping pace with students who suffer difficulties in this context, while examining the rehabilitation of educational institutions and equipping them with digital means, to raise the quality of academic achievement for students.

It is worth noting that this roadmap is based on 3 main axes, which are the teacher, the student, and the educational institutions. It is based on raising the quality of training, ensuring mastery of basic learning in the primary school, and providing various educational paths since the preparatory level, in addition to providing good conditions for schooling and success through the social support mechanism. in schools.