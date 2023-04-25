Akhannouch’s controversial health ailment?

Sweetie Ismail

Following the state of health shown by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch during the performance of Tarawih prayers alongside King Mohammed VI of the country at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, on the occasion of the revival of Laylat al-Qadr, which falls on the night of the twenty-seventh of the holy month of Ramadan 1444 corresponding to (April 17, 2023). Social media was filled with videos documenting the difficulties he faced at the level of his knee when prostrating and sitting down for tashahhud.

These are the scenes that captured the attention of the national public opinion, and sparked widespread controversy and a variety of reactions, especially when it comes to the second man in the hierarchy of power. The society was divided between sympathizers and sympathizers, as there were male and female citizens who pity the condition of the man while he is going through a health condition that prevents him from performing the prayer normally, and they considered that the issue is very normal and has nothing to worry about, and there is no need to give it all that volume of controversy, as long as the houses God is almost not devoid of similar cases, which are called “arthose stiffness” and many worshipers suffer from it.

While there are large groups of those affected by the government’s poor performance, who did not delay in expressing their condolences through social media platforms and outside them without the slightest distinction between his general character and his human condition, noting that none of the human beings can escape from contracting a health ailment, as it is one of Problems that a person may face at any moment in his life, whether old or young, man or woman, rich or poor. Where the focus was on his health condition with a kind of ecstasy and mockery, considering that the matter is nothing more than a punishment from God in this holy month, because of the story of 17 billion dirhams that fuel companies benefited from at the expense of citizens, the high prices and the series of high fuel prices that cast a shadow on The prices of the rest of the foodstuffs, and its reflection on the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes, and the growing rates of poverty, unemployment and other social ills, disregarding all high human values, which indicates that we have been living at the rhythm of moral decline in recent years…

It was natural for some party members, leaders and parliamentarians, to leave to confront the attack on their leader, and it brings to mind the vast digital campaign that activists on social networks had previously led to demand Akhannouch’s departure, due to the high fuel prices and their repercussions on purchasing power, accusing him of taking excessive advantage of the rise. He continues to raise prices and insists on not capping them, as he is one of the major owners of companies selling fuel derivatives and gas stations.

Where some of the members of the Dove Party revealed the truth about the health symptom, which, according to their testimony, is nothing but a minor problem that the prime minister suffers from at the level of the knee and prevents him from being able to fold it normally during prayer times, especially when prostrating and sitting for the tashahhud, and that otherwise he does not complain From any other chronic disease that prevents him from carrying out his professional duties and studying all open files with vigor and activity and as required, contrary to what some claim who hastened to exploit his health ailment for hidden purposes, and proceeded to attack him without a right and no religious scruples during the month of fasting and standing.

While others say that his doctors had previously advised him of the need to reduce movement and transfers, and to eternity sometimes as possible for a measure of rest, however, given the patriotism and sense of responsibility that Aziz Akhannouch characterizes, they make him continue to make sacrifices for the sake of the country, that on the level Field visits to the sites of development projects in all regions, regions and prefectures of the Kingdom or at the level of advanced regionalization and the new development model, as well as the continuation of the meetings of the April round of social dialogue with the most representative trade union centers.

However, what raised the astonishment of a group of observers and those interested in public affairs in our country, in light of the government’s presidency continuing to remain silent about this health ailment or what was said about a chronic disease that Aziz Akhannouch has been suffering from its consequences for a long time, is that the debate raged about the possibility of a king relieving him. He was removed from his position not only because of his worrying health condition due to the weight of responsibility, but also due to the failure of his government to confront the high prices, the scarcity of foodstuffs, and the absence of positive communication with citizens, and the assignment of the former Minister of Industry and Trade to form a new government within the framework of the requirements of the constitution, instead of being satisfied with what he was promoting. The possibility of a broad government reshuffle, with the aim of overcoming public discontent and absorbing popular anger, especially after the issuance of bleak reports about constitutional institutions such as the Supreme Court of Accounts and the High Commission for Planning…

Although we greatly disagree with a number of government officials about the methods adopted in managing public affairs, we strongly reject all forms of insulting, bullying, and abusing them on social media platforms, and at the same time we call on these officials to learn from such attacks that they are subjected to from time to time. Which is like a thermometer to measure street temperature, or a free popular referendum through which citizens express their dissatisfaction and dissatisfaction with government performance…