Akhtem Seitablaev is getting married for the third time – who is his chosen one – photo

The famous director and actor Akhtem Seitablaev dared to marry for the third time. The name of his beloved is Maryana Botsviniuk, with whom Seitablayev has already appeared in public.

The director shared the happy news and photo on Instagram. “From the Crimea to the Carpathians. So” — caption under the photo, as well as heart and ring emoticons.

Congratulations and wishes to the couple immediately appeared under the photo: “It’s great when a new family is born! Happiness, love, victories of Ukraine!”, “New beautiful Ukrainian family!”, “Sincere congratulations! Long years of life together, love and the much-desired Victory “, “A happy moment in the life of lovers. We hope, Mr. Akhtem, there will be an end to this. Marriage is a responsible step in a relationship. Don’t hurt the soul of a beautiful young girl.”

It is known about Maryana Botsvyniuk that she is much younger than Seitablayev. In the past, she worked in the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus.

The couple first appeared in public together in June 2023 at the pre-premiere screening of the film Racism. Medical history” in Kyiv.

It will be recalled that Seitablayev has three children with his first wife. Nazla’s eldest daughter followed in her father’s footsteps and starred with him in Oles Sanin’s film “Mom”, which was her debut.

In 2021, the director’s eldest daughter got married. The wedding ceremony took place in Turkey, in the resort town of Kemer. And already in January of this year, Seitablaev became a grandfather for the first time — Nazla gave birth to her first child.

For the second time, the actor was married to film producer Ivanna Dyadyura. Together, the couple worked on the creation of more than one picture, which later, as Seitablaev admitted, also influenced their breakup.

In this marriage, a girl, Sofie, was born. The couple also raised Ivanna’s son from a previous relationship together. The filmmakers divorced in 2021.

Seitablayev’s relatives live in occupied Crimea and do not want to leave, hoping that Ukraine will soon liberate the peninsula. As you know, his mother died two years ago, Akhtem could not even say goodbye to her.

34

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

