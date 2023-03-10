Akí Supermarkets

We welcome you to AkíClub, joining is very simple, visit any of the premises, present your physical ID at customer service, sign the contract and you are part of AkíClub, so you can obtain more benefits.

• You accumulate points for your purchases.

• You win products from the prizes and bonuses section.

• Exchange points for Akí Recargas.

• Participate in the daily draw for free accounts.

• Taxi service and car wash while you do your shopping.

• Receive double points on your birthday and for your Akí product purchases.

• Redeem bonuses and exclusive prizes.

• Free Wi-Fi in our premises.

• You get free shopping.

Remember, only with the physical card can you accumulate and redeem points, find on your bill the number of points you are accumulating, so we welcome you to the club where you earn, save more and live better.