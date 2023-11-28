Akrad “survives” a concussion

Hespress Sports Photo: AFP Hesport – Hamza ShteiwiTuesday 28 November 2023 – 05:15

Moroccan international Naif Akrad, defender of West Ham United, underwent a thorough medical examination before participating in the match that his team won over host Burnley by two goals to one on Saturday, in the thirteenth round of the English Premier League.

The “Atlantic Lion” feared that the results of the medical examinations he underwent would confirm that he suffered a concussion, as a result of the head injury he suffered in the twelfth round against Nottingham Forest. What may impose a treatment “protocol” that takes a long time.

British media reports indicated that Akrad was not comfortable after undergoing these tests, before he was reassured by Dr. Raghbal Brar, who conducted the tests on him and confirmed that he was free of any symptoms.

The “West Ham Zone” website reported a statement by Dr. Brar in which he said: “Fortunately, there is no concussion… Kurd suffered what is known as a mild traumatic brain injury.”

He continued: “He responded to the intensity of the training before the match, participated in it, and did not show any symptoms. The fact that he played Saturday’s match means that he successfully passed the concussion tests.”

It is noteworthy that Naif Akrad participated primarily in the Moroccan national team’s match against Tanzania in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, after joining the “Atlas Lions” camp late.

Premier League Naif Akrad West Ham United

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newspaper newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check your email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Facebook

X

