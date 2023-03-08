Give us a voice and call us!!

The sky is filled with crows at the sound of Aku Bhai

A message for bird lovers, religious fanatics and self-interested people

Hyderabad: 01. March

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

Sadly, with the progress of time, sourness, tension, selfishness have started to arise in human relationships and friendships. At the same time, the aspect of ego, arrogance and pride has started to erode the foundations of many lasting and close relationships. There was a possibility that there would be improvement in the affairs of Hazrat Insan who faced the terrible conditions of the Kovid epidemic. People would forget hatred and ugliness and be kind to each other

Man will love man, will remove the poison of religious fanaticism and sectarianism from within himself, along with national unity, relations and friendship will be strengthened!! But unfortunately, most of the people did not stop from religious hatred, relationships also did not stop from the greed and selfishness of wealth and wealth, and people did not learn any lesson from any incident!!

Some days ago we presented a report from Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh state along with how a bird stork in Mandka village mingled with his family members like a family member in the house of Muhammad Arif for the last one year. He is living. In the village and in the surrounding areas, this pair of storks and Arif are known as the two characters of the famous movie Sholay, Varu and Jai.

The video of this incident also went viral on all social media platforms and social media users expressed their surprise. It was a proof of Muhammad Arif’s human pain and humanity towards the bird and the stork staying with him. It is a reward for the favor that the stork, being a bird, preferred to live in his house with his benefactor Mohammad Arif instead of his original abodes of seas, rivers and lakes.

Now another video has gone viral on social media. It is being told that this video is from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

In this video, it can be seen that a few youths are gathered in a ground with a person named “Aku Bhai”. And they are repeatedly calling his name as Aku Bhai. At the request of the youth present there, Aku Bhai Mamkari. Hobhoo makes a crowing sound in style.

As soon as Aku Bhai begins to crow, a flock of crows arrives from nowhere with the sounds of crows, such a large number of crows come that crows can be seen everywhere in the blue sky.

No #CGINo Spider Man or Bat man or Sand Man, also no shooting | Meet #CrowMan who can summon #crows😎#IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/CNcXzF6lXu — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) March 1, 2023

After watching this viral video, social media users are appreciating Aku Bhai’s ability, courage and quick arrival of crows on his voice. And now on the internet they are called spider webs SpiderMan#Biat Mian BatMan# Like Indian Karo Mayan Indian Crow Man# It is being written.

The video and photos of this incident have been posted on Instagram with different handles. So far, millions of users have seen and liked them and made various interesting comments on them.

An Instagram user wrote in his comment that

“It’s called unity, we humans should learn from it.

The reason all the crows came suddenly is because they felt that some crow was in danger and was asking for help”.

Anyway, this guy has a good copy.

There, this video has gone viral on Twitter saying, “This is not a spider sheath, or a bat sheath

Rather, it is a crow’s nest, which can call crows whenever it wants.

It should be remembered that a large number of crows reach there by recognizing the different sounds of crowing by a crow. And they circle around the crow in trouble and make noise. Or these crows try to help him.

Whereas now people make regular videos of any murder, desecration of places of worship, abuse of a certain group, threats of murder, genocide, insulting statements and sloganeering, accidents and fights and make them viral on social media. Today creates excitement. And this is the sad bare truth of today!!

” Friendship of Mohammad Arif and Saras of Uttar Pradesh, video and details on this link “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahiya Khan (@khan_yahiya276)

Strange friendship of Arif and stork in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, people shocked, video viral

indiancrowman #akkubhai #bhopal#

Madhyapradesh #viralvideo #Kawwey#

crows #amazingvideo #trending#

