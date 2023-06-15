Home » Al-Ahly of Egypt wants the services of Walid Al-Karti
Al-Ahly of Egypt wants the services of Walid Al-Karti

Al-Ahly of Egypt entered into verbal negotiations with Pyramids in order to obtain the services of midfielder Walid Al-Karti.

And Egyptian media reports revealed that the past hours witnessed a verbal inquiry by Al-Ahly officials to the Pyramids management about the possibility of including Moroccan Walid Al-Karti in the upcoming summer transfers.

Al-Ahly is looking for support in the midfield, in light of Hamdi Fathy’s approaching departure, and Swiss Marcel Koller’s desire to support him with strong alternatives.

