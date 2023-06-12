Al-Ahly of Egypt won its 11th title in the Champions League at the expense of Wydad

Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali The Egyptian Al-Ahly team won its eleventh title in the African Champions League, after a draw with its counterpart Wydad Athletic Club with a goal for one, in the match that took place this evening, Sunday, at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in the second leg of the final, noting that the first-leg match ended with the victory of the Red Devils, with a score of 2- 1, at Cairo International Stadium.

The two goals of the meeting were scored by Yahya Atiyatallah in the 27th minute for Wydad Al-Riyadi, and Mohamed Abdel Moneim in the 78th minute for Al-Ahly of Egypt.

The half of the meeting witnessed a lot of non-sporting events between the players of the two teams, as a result of which the Ethiopian referee, Emlak Tsimiya, stopped playing on more than one occasion.

As for the details of the match, the start was Wadadia after the team completely took possession of the ball from the start, which forced the Egyptian team to congregate in the defense area to preserve the first-leg result.

The offensive tide and the high pressure of the Wydad players on Al-Ahly goal resulted in signing a goal that came from a direct free kick, which was executed by Yahya Atiyatallah in the 27th minute.

The goal was to push the guests to leave the defense areas and seek to adjust the score, but the excessive enthusiasm made the confrontation get out of control before Tessema regained control of it.

As the match approached its end, the Egyptians intensified their attacks to reach the net of Youssef Al-Mutie, to be able to do so in the 78th minute, through defender Mohamed Abdel Moneim, who headed a corner for his colleague Ali Maaloul, announcing that the title would go to Cairo.