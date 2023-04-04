Palestinian sources announced that dozens of people suffocated, on the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, in clashes with the Israeli police, when they stormed the Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque, east of Jerusalem.

The police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians who were in Al-Aqsa Mosque with the intention of performing night prayers, according to the official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.

The agency reported that the police broke one of the windows of the al-Qibli prayer hall and raised its roof, and fired gas and sound bombs at the worshipers, before storming the prayer place from the clinic side, and forcing the worshipers to leave.

This comes amid tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the eve of calls from Jewish groups to slaughter the offerings of Easter, which begins today and lasts 12 days, inside the mosque, while Palestinian warnings of this step were raised.

And it is repeated to take out the seclusion in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque since the night of the third day of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, 3 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army bullets during clashes that erupted after the raid on the town of Kafr Nima, west of Ramallah. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In addition, 3 Palestinian youths were injured by live bullets, one of them seriously, during clashes with the Israeli army in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. A 16-year-old boy was also injured by rubber bullets, and others suffocated during similar clashes in the town of Al-Khader.

In Jerusalem, the Israeli police shot and moderately wounded a 13-year-old boy, under the pretext of throwing stones at a settler vehicle in the Bir Ayoub neighborhood of Silwan.

And Palestinian factions, including the Fatah and Hamas movements, warned of the repercussions of the escalating tension in East Jerusalem, and of an explosion in the situation that includes all the Palestinian territories.