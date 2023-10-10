Al-Aqsa storm operation, casualties in Israel reached 800

Web Desk: Hamas’s offensive against Israel has led to 800 deaths in Israel while a total of more than 1300 people have lost their lives. In addition, a reduction in the missile stock of the Zionist Army has also been revealed. According to the sources, the death of Israeli soldiers and civilians continues to increase after Hamas’s Al-Aqsa operation, a total of more than 1300 people were killed.

9 US citizens are also among those killed in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. According to sources, the number of Israelis injured in the attack has exceeded two thousand, while the number of Palestinian martyrs has increased to more than 550. On the third day of Hamas-Israel tension, the shooting and attacks continued on both sides.

After the unexpected attack on Israel, Hezbollah fighters also started targeting the Zionist state from Lebanon. Hamas fighters are still present inside the Israeli-occupied territories, where they continue to clash with the Israeli army in many places.

Regarding the action of Hamas, the Israeli Defense Minister Yves Galant, while explaining the future plan, said that they will besiege the Gaza Strip and completely block it so that the supply of electricity, food and fuel to the area will be cut off. Meanwhile, the Israeli army carried out a cowardly operation against innocent Palestinians and bombarded houses in Gaza throughout the night, causing destruction everywhere. In these attacks, 560 Palestinians including children were martyred and more than 2500 were injured.

On the other hand, after the rocket attacks by the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas in three Israeli cities, the reason why the Zionist forces did not retaliate came to light. According to the Turkish media, the reduction in the missile stock of the Zionist Army has been revealed.

According to the Turkish report, the Israeli army is not providing ammunition to some units equipped with the Iron Dome system. The Israeli army also has a limited number of guided anti-aircraft missiles. But could not respond to the rocket attacks of Hamas.

Related