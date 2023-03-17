news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 17 – In July Al Bano will sing in Los Angeles together with the young Iranian singer Fariman in two concerts dedicated to the Iranian people. This was announced by Al Bano himself in an interview with the show ‘Il Graffio’ which will be broadcast this evening, at 11.50 pm, on Telenorba and TgNorba24.



“Two concerts that I really care about”, said the singer from Cellino San Marco, “in solidarity with a people who are suffering a lot. We started a collaboration with Fariman last year. We recorded the song ‘Rise frome the fall’, on the theme of life and healing, but which also fits well with the battle for rights that the Iranian people are waging”.



In the interview Al Bano also spoke of his relationship with Putin, reiterating his total condemnation of the war against Ukraine. "I wonder how Putin sleeps," stressed Al Bano. He also spoke of the concert on May 18 at the Arena di Verona to celebrate his 80th birthday and which, he announced, will certainly be attended by Renato Zero and Gianni Morandi, "but also many other friends, while Andrea Bocelli will send me a video as he is engaged in America". He hopes that Romina Power and Loredana Lecciso are also there: "I'll try," he assured, answering a question from the conductor Enzo Magistà.


