Al-Bayda.. A drunk man runs over two policemen, causing them serious injuries

This Friday morning, two policemen were run over by a drunk driver, causing them serious injuries, on a street in Casablanca.

According to a report by the Casablanca Security Authority, the two policemen working in the anti-gang squad intervened on the public street after they found the body of a person living in a state of vagrancy who was a victim of a traffic accident with a misdemeanor of fleeing, and when they participated in securing the scene of the accident to facilitate the mission of the Traffic Accidents Authority, one of the users deviated The road was derailed due to excessive speed and drunkenness, causing a traffic accident with a vehicle before seriously injuring two policemen.

The same source stated that the two policemen were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, after suffering serious injuries and multiple fractures, while the person involved in committing these criminal acts was arrested and placed under theoretical custody pending judicial investigation ordered by the competent Public Prosecution.

A committee of the social and medical departments of the National Security is currently watching over the situation of the two injured policemen, commissioned directly by the Director General of the National Security, who gave his instructions to provide all material and moral support to the victims, and to bear all the expenses of hospitalization and medication, with continuous coordination regarding their condition with the competent medical services.

