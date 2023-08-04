Home » Al-Bayda.. A drunk man runs over two policemen, causing them serious injuries
News

Al-Bayda.. A drunk man runs over two policemen, causing them serious injuries

by admin
Al-Bayda.. A drunk man runs over two policemen, causing them serious injuries

Electronic flag – Rabat

This Friday morning, two policemen were run over by a drunk driver, causing them serious injuries, on a street in Casablanca.

According to a report by the Casablanca Security Authority, the two policemen working in the anti-gang squad intervened on the public street after they found the body of a person living in a state of vagrancy who was a victim of a traffic accident with a misdemeanor of fleeing, and when they participated in securing the scene of the accident to facilitate the mission of the Traffic Accidents Authority, one of the users deviated The road was derailed due to excessive speed and drunkenness, causing a traffic accident with a vehicle before seriously injuring two policemen.

The same source stated that the two policemen were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, after suffering serious injuries and multiple fractures, while the person involved in committing these criminal acts was arrested and placed under theoretical custody pending judicial investigation ordered by the competent Public Prosecution.

A committee of the social and medical departments of the National Security is currently watching over the situation of the two injured policemen, commissioned directly by the Director General of the National Security, who gave his instructions to provide all material and moral support to the victims, and to bear all the expenses of hospitalization and medication, with continuous coordination regarding their condition with the competent medical services.

See also  ​Cold dew is not cold up to 33℃, Xiamen will continue to be hot and dry in the next few days

You may also like

Denmark reinforces border controls due to the threat...

EU stock markets slightly above parity after US...

Press release: The Administrative Council of the Mohammed...

Prison accused of kidnapping farmers and theft of...

Government working on measures to support key sectors,...

Joo Woo-jae, overflowing confidence “It’s because of me”…...

Medellín mayor’s office alerts for increase in vegetation...

The Decline of the American Dream: Homelessness and...

Region finances 266 projects for over 500 professionals...

Data without pathos: Vote freely and secretly, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy