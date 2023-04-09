Electronic flag – white

Police officers in the security state of Casablanca managed, this evening, Saturday, April 8, to arrest a suspect involved in the murder of a woman with the use of knives and the mutilation of her corpse.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested in the Al-Manseh neighborhood of Casablanca, after field research and technical expertise revealed that he was involved in the killing of a 37-year-old woman and hiding her body in a refrigerator in a house in the Ibn M’sik district of Casablanca.

The security services had found the victim’s body on the fifth of this month, and it was deposited in a refrigerator in one of the houses in the Al-Masoudia neighborhood in the Ibn Amsik region, which necessitated the opening of a judicial investigation that enabled the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The person involved in this case has been placed under theoretical custody pending the judicial investigation that is taking place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the real motives and backgrounds that were behind the commission of this crime.