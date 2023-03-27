Home News Al-Bayda security arrests a twenty-year-old suspected of committing a murder
Electronic flag – Rabat

The members of the judicial police brigade in the Moulay Rachid security zone in the city of Casablanca, based on accurate data provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, managed, this Sunday morning, March 26, to arrest a 21-year-old man, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to beating and wounding. To death with a firecracker.

The preliminary data of the research indicates that the victim entered into a dispute with the suspect and two of his accomplices, for reasons related to previous disputes between fans of sports teams, which developed into a physical assault using a firecracker, the complications of which caused his death in the hospital to which he was transferred for treatment.

The security operations made it possible to identify and arrest the main suspect shortly after committing these criminal acts, and he was in possession of two large white weapons.

The suspect has been kept under theoretical guard at the disposal of the research supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine the rest of the circumstances and circumstances surrounding this case, while research continues in order to arrest his two partners after determining their full identities.

