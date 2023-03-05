Home News Al-Burhan and Debbie agree to enhance joint cooperation in various fields and to strengthen coordination between Khartoum and N’Djamena
The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, discussed with the head of the transitional phase in Chad, Mohamed Idriss Deby, bilateral relations and ways of developing and promoting them.

On the sidelines of the United Nations Conference of the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital, Doha, Al-Burhan met today with the President of the transitional period in the Republic of Chad, Mohamed Idriss Deby.

The meeting stressed the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in various fields, as well as strengthening coordination between Khartoum and N’Djamena on regional and international issues of common interest.

