“Al-Burhan” dismisses a number of ministers, led by the “Minister of Livestock,” who supports the rebel militia.

The President of the Sovereignty Council issues a decision relieving the Minister of Livestock from his position

In a much-delayed step, the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, today issued several decisions according to which he dismissed a number of ministers and appointed others.

At the head of those included in the dismissal decision is “Al-Hafiz Ibrahim Abdel-Nabi,” who was relieved from the position of Minister of Livestock. “Abdul-Nabi” is considered one of the men of the perished rebel “Hemedti,” and he has shown a clear affinity with the rebel militia and its political incubator, the “Qaht” parties. The decision to exempt him is effective as of From October 31, 2023 AD.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council also terminated the assignment of a number of ministers from their duties, as the decision stated that the assignment of each of the following was terminated:

1/ Mr. Mohamed Abdullah Mahmoud, one of the duties of the Minister of Energy and Oil.

2/ Ending Mrs. Amal Saleh Saad’s assignment as Minister of Trade and Supply.

3/ Terminating the appointment of Mr. Hisham Ahmed Ali Abu Zaid as Minister of Transport.

4/ Ending Mrs. Souad Al-Tayeb Hassan’s assignment as Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform.

His Excellency issued another appointment appointing a number of ministers, namely:

1/ Assignment of Mr. Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Muhammad Saeed Bamaha, Ministry of Energy and Mining

2/ Assigning Mr. Al-Fateh Abdullah Youssef to the duties of the Ministry of Trade and Supply

3/ Assignment of Mr. Abu Bakr Abu Al-Qasim Abdullah, with the duties of the Ministry of Transport.

4_ Assigning Mr. Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman to the duties of the Ministry of Labor and Administrative Reform.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council directed the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and relevant authorities to put the decision into effect, effective from October 31, 2023 AD.

