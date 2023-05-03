Al-Burhan envoy: We will arrange a comprehensive political process in Sudan after the end of the crisis, without political exclusions

Sudani Net:

Dafa Allah al-Haj Ali, the envoy of the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Tuesday that a comprehensive political process will be arranged in Sudan after the end of the crisis, “without excluding any political entity.”

He added during a press conference in Cairo, “We will not accept any solutions imposed on us,” noting that the current truce in Sudan is “humanitarian.” He also stressed that there is no agreement or direct negotiations with the “rapid support militia,” calling on the Arab League and the African Union to play a role in the armistice in Sudan.

