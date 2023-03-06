Home News Al-Burhan is discussing with the Egyptian ambassador to Sudan the acceleration of the process of supplying electricity to Sudan from the Republic of Egypt
Sudani Net:

The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed Sudan’s keenness to develop and upgrade its relations with Egypt in order to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Al-Burhan pointed out, during his meeting in his office today, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to Sudan, Ambassador Hani Salah, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Daffallah Al-Hajj, to the depth and timelessness of the Sudanese-Egyptian relations, and that the vision of the two countries on regional and international issues is of the nature of compatibility and conformity.

Egyptian Ambassador Hani Salah said in a press statement that the meeting dealt with ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

Salah said that the meeting also touched on the efforts exerted to speed up the process of supplying electricity to Sudan from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Egyptian ambassador said that he conveyed to the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council the greetings and appreciation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

