The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the country is steadily progressing to complete the path drawn by the martyrs and revolutionaries in the year 2019. This came on the occasion of the anniversary of the April uprising.

Al-Burhan stressed the need to move forward towards establishing a new era based on freedom, peace and justice.

The following is the text of the speech:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

The proud Sudanese people

My honorable young men and women

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of God be upon you

Today marks the anniversary of the uprising of our valiant people in April of the year 1985 AD, and our country is advancing steadily on the same path drawn by the martyrs, and the revolutionaries of my country completed their journey in the year 2019 AD, expending their most precious efforts, striving towards a radical change in the oppressive and tyrannical patterns of government, determined to establish a new era based on freedom, peace and justice.

Honorable Citizens:

Inspired by the memory of my country’s revolutions, we affirm our determination to proceed together on the same path, emphasizing the completion of the political process that is taking place now with the required speed, in order to close the doors to all attempts at apostasy. The postponement that accompanied the timing of the signing of the political agreement is only with the intent of laying solid frameworks that maintain the momentum and vigor of the revolution. The parties are now working hard to complete the discussion on the remaining issues.

In conclusion, we affirm that the revolution will remain in the conscience of the people in faith and glad tidings. The Sudanese people will seek glory until eternity preserves a name and a memory for them.

Long live the glorious April Intifada!

Long live the struggle of my country’s revolutionaries as a guide and guide

