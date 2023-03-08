Home News Al-Daki feels the heads of officials involved in corruption files
Al-Daki feels the heads of officials involved in corruption files

Al-Daki feels the heads of officials involved in corruption files
Electronic flag – Rabat

The report of the Supreme Court of Accounts for the 2021 drawing stated that the King’s Public Prosecutor at the Supreme Court of Accounts referred, during the year 2021, twenty (20) files to the Chief Public Prosecutor, with the aim of taking those appointed according to the procedures in force.

The report clarified, when dealing with acts that may require a criminal penalty and which were referred to the Presidency of the Public Prosecution Office, that the most important acts discovered by the financial courts and which were referred to the criminal judge relate to the use of the property of a public agency for personal purposes, and directing the procedure for awarding public orders in a manner that violates the principles of equality and competition. In accessing public orders with the intention of awarding them to a specific contractor.

The matter is also related, the same source adds, to exaggerating the prices of public orders, paying expenses in the absence of completed work (sham transfers), and submitting incorrect accounts to prove debts to a public agency.

The Court of Accounts recorded, in this context, that “to enhance the pedagogical function of the financial courts”, significant space was allocated within the framework of the annual report to the rules and principles derived from judgments and decisions issued during the year 2021, with the aim of clarifying the legal requirements in force in the field of public administration, and establishing and spreading rules Good measure by drawing attention to the gaps and imbalances in this measure in order to work to overcome them in the future.

