The Royal Army Football Team returned, this evening, Wednesday, with a qualification ticket to the second round of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs, in front of its host, the Libyan Union, despite losing by three goals to one.

The Libyan team was able to open the score early, through the player Abdel Ghafour Mahri, within the ninth minute, which is the goal that confused the Moroccan team’s accounts in the rest of the phases of the first round.

Within the 35th minute, the Libyan Federation returned to shaking the net of the Royal Army through the first goal scorer, Abdel Ghafour Mahri, while the Moroccan team scored the goal of reducing the score through the player, Mustafa Sahad, within the 44th minute, so that the first half ended with the Libyan Union advancing with two goals to one.

The two teams exchanged some scoring attempts during the second round, while the Moroccan team focused on fortifying the back line and avoiding receiving other goals to preserve the progress recorded in the first leg.

Within the 82nd minute, Abdul Ghafour Mahri returned to score his third goal in the match and for his team, to increase the pressure of his comrades on the Moroccan team’s operations arena in the rest of the minutes, but Bakari Mani’s comrades succeeded in aborting all these offensive maneuvers, so that the match ended with the victory of the Libyan Union by three to one, and the army qualified. Royal after winning the first leg by four to one.