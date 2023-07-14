Al-Jawdah Private Schools in Ibb announces the completion of preparations to welcome the new academic year with the latest educational means and methods

Yemenat

Al-Jawdah Private Schools Group in Ibb Governorate announced the completion of all preparations to receive the new academic year 2023_2024 according to the latest educational methods and methods in the Republic of Yemen.

Dr. Bahia Rajeh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Private Quality Schools, indicated in a press statement that the start date of the new academic year for this year, according to the decision of the Ministry of Education, coincided with the transfer of the building of the General Administration of Private Quality Schools to a new area in Ibb Governorate (Al-Jabajeb), which was provided with branches Schools with the latest educational methods at the level of Yemen and the Arab region in order to ensure the continuity of pioneering their scientific level and distinguishing their modern educational methods to build a generation armed with science and knowledge from the basic stage to be able to lead the development process and achieve prosperity

She pointed out that the process of developing modern educational methods in private quality schools has not stopped since its establishment until today as a curriculum and a continuous work mechanism. Quality private schools have also been keen to select the best educational cadres over the past ten years until today, which made them one of the most important pioneers of educational work in the province.

Rajeh expressed her appreciation for all aspects of the moral support provided to her by the leadership of the Ministry of Education in the capital, Sana’a, the governor of Ibb governorate, Major General Abdel Wahed Salah, and the office of education in the governorate, represented by Dr. Muhammad Dirham al-Ghazali, director of the education office in the governorate, and the director of the educational center, Mr. Issam Al-Barah, who supported her until continuity in Performing its mission and developing its educational role with efficiency and ability to achieve lasting success and continuous leadership.

Regarding the problems that accompanied the move of the General Administration of Quality Private Schools to its new headquarters, Dr. Bahia Rajeh indicated that the owner of the old building of Quality Private Schools violated the terms of the agreement signed by Dr. As a school or renting it, then he rented its old headquarters to a private school that does not even have an official permit, according to the educational center’s complaint against them. By them, which prohibits renting to other schools for a period of not less than three years, which was agreed upon with the owner with documented and certified contracts that were circumvented and violated after moving to the new administration building, in addition to the school’s lack of respect for the ethics of educational work and its attempt more than once to attract some educational staff qualified in private quality schools, but these attempts failed thanks to God Almighty and the cooperation of the education office and its educational center and the sincerity of the teachers of private quality schools who believe in the sanctity and highness of the educational message and rejected all the material temptations that were offered to them

Pointing out that the Quality Schools Department informed the brothers in the Department of Education Office in the governorate of these violations and filed a lawsuit in this regard to restore their rights and compensate them for the exorbitant costs they incurred in order to equip various educational means and establish modern buildings and facilities in the old building in order to ensure that the educational process remains away from Any practices of Tse for the educational sector by illegal entities and alien to this sector.