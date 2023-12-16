Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli bombing of school in Gaza

Al Jazeera Arabic TV journalist Samar Abu Daqah died while covering an Israeli attack on a school in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

According to Al Jazeera, Samar was covering the first airstrike on the Farhana school in Khan Yunis with his bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh on Friday, when the two journalists fell victim to another Israeli missile attack.

Wail Al-Dahdouh sustained injuries on his arm and managed to reach Nasir Hospital where he was given medical attention.

However, Samar was stuck in the school for several hours. Medical personnel were unable to reach them and other victims due to Israeli soldiers’ firing.

Eyewitnesses told the media that there was heavy shelling in the area around the school. Wail al-Dahdouh had warned that Samar was seriously injured.

Many Palestinians from central and northern Gaza have sought refuge in Khan Yunis since the Israeli offensive began in October.

After Israel’s military operations intensified in Khan Yunis, many people were now pushed towards Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city.

Residents reported fighting in Shijaya, Sheikh Ridwan, Zaytoun, Tafah and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, east of Maghazi in central Gaza and in the center and northern edge of Khan Yunis, according to Reuters news service.

At the end of October, Wail al-Dahdouh lost four members of his family in an Israeli airstrike.

His family was seeking refuge in Nusirat camp in central Gaza when Israeli forces bombed their home, killing his wife Umm Hamza, their 15-year-old son Mahmoud, seven-year-old daughter Sham and His grandson Adam died hours later at the hospital.

The press vest of journalist Wael Al dahdouh who was injured whilst covering the Israeli bombardment that targeted an UNRWA school in Khan Younis. 15.12.23 The protective vest for journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, who was injured in the targeting of the Haifa School in Khan Yunis pic.twitter.com/yM8dXBgv7i

The International Federation of Journalists (FIJ) expressed its ‘shock’ at the attack and said, “We condemn the attack and reiterate our demand that the lives of journalists should be protected.”

