Al-Khoneifi explores “the senses of place” in a book about the intangible heritage of Chefchaouen

On the publications of the “Salma Cultural Library” in the city of Tetouan, and with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the writer and journalist Abdel-Jawad Al-Khunifi published a new book entitled “Chefchaouen, Senses of Place: Life Worlds and Forgotten Identities.”

In presenting this book, which depends on many manifestations and worlds related to the intangible heritage of the city of Chefchaouen, the critic Hassan Al-Ghastoul wrote, “The author of the writer Abdel-Jawad Al-Khunifi has a special value, as it provides the reader with historical, cultural and social facts about the city of Chefchaouen, which can only be viewed from an angle. Its fusion with its edges and ends, and its cohesion with the imagination of its people, who are of ethnic and civilized origins, have intermingled throughout history, creating an original artistic and emotional impact.

Al-Ghastol added, “It seems that the motive for writing this book, as the writer Abdel-Gawad mentions, is to renew the connection to the glowing past and access to it, in addition to involving the reader in listening to the senses of place and drawing inspiration from memory.”

And he continued, “And herein lies the importance of this work, which does not rise from a vacuum, as much as it establishes a deep intellectual and aesthetic charter, and contributes to the instillation of aesthetic values ​​that are in no way considered a mental luxury, but rather a strong developmental and motivational basis for the recipient, who becomes a self-founder of expected actions and attitudes.”

This author is an exploration of the places of identity and privacy, which are manifested in behavior, customs, etiquette, measures of living, manifestations of celebration, dress, eating, architecture, and the practice of various arts. It is a lengthy presentation that deals with culture in its broad humanistic sense, concludes the critic Al-Ghastool.

It should be noted that the writer and journalist Abd al-Jawad al-Khunifi had published most of the materials of his new book, “Chefchaouen, Senses of the Place”, which is 266 pages of medium size, in the newspapers “Al-Alam” and “Hespress”, and he also published the following works: “The Last Thread”. (Poetry) in 2007, “The Flower of the Stranger” (poetry) in 2014, “Smile at the Forest” (poetry) in 2018, and “Man and the Universe in the Poetry of Abdul Karim Al-Tabal” (Study) in 2019.

