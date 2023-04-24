Al-Mohammadi deprives Ronaldo of meeting Al-Hilal in the Saudi Cup final

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor Moroccan Mounir Al-Muhammadi, Al-Wahda goalkeeper, denied Al-Nasr team and its star, Cristiano Ronaldo, from meeting Al-Hilal in the final of the King of Saudi Arabia Football Cup, after defeating it 1-0 on Monday, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh in the semi-final.

Al-Wahda played with ten players since the 53rd minute, after the scoring opened in the 23rd minute through Frenchman Jean-David Boguel, but Al-Nassr did not succeed in benefiting from the numerical shortage throughout the second half, in light of the brilliance of Moroccan goalkeeper Mounir Al-Mohammadi.

Al-Mohammadi shone in front of the Al-Nasr attackers, led by Ronaldo. He started early, when he saved his own goal from a goal scored by the Portuguese star in the 11th minute.

On the other hand, Al-Wehda succeeded in scoring from the first dangerous attack when Bogail received a ball inside the penalty area, which he played powerfully to the right of Nawaf Al-Aqidi (23).

An opportunity for victory was created when Brazilian Anderson Talisca shot a powerful ball, which Al-Mohammadi brilliantly saved (31).

The brilliance of the Moroccan goalkeeper continued with the start of the second half, as he brilliantly removed a powerful header from Ronaldo at the 46th minute.

Al-Mohammadi led his club to inflict a new disappointment on Ronaldo, after his team became three points behind Al-Ittihad, the league leaders, and the last match was postponed, and thus the possibility of his season ending empty-handed after reaching Al-Nasr with a fictional deal estimated at 200 million euros early this year.

It is worth noting that Al-Wehda succeeded in reaching the final for the first time after 53 years, as its last appearance in the final was in 1970 when it reached the final and lost it to Al-Ahly 2-0.