Al-Nador fights harmful insects with an airplane

Photo: Mohammed Al-Abusi

Abdelkarim Harwash from NadorSaturday 20 May 2023 – 06:15

The prefecture of the province of Nador supervised the organization of a wide campaign to combat mosquitoes and various forms of harmful insects in a number of areas under the territorial influence of the region, with the assistance of an aircraft.

The interests of the Nador community, which provided pesticides, as well as the Royal Gendarmerie, which provided a private plane to facilitate the implementation of the operation by air, participated in this campaign, coinciding with the beginning of the summer season, which is known for a wide spread of insects.

The campaign targeted various regions, which are hotbeds for breeding swarms of harmful insects in a number of groups in the region, especially where there are a large number of valleys, rivers, trees and forests.

In a statement to Hespress, Ayoub Issami, head of the municipal health office of the Nador community, said that this operation would exterminate large swarms of harmful insects, and eliminate some of the diseases they cause, noting that the use of a plane made it possible to target large areas.

He added that the campaign begins on a daily basis at five o’clock in the morning, starting from the areas most incubating insects, such as the village of Arkaman, Ras al-Maa, Ba’arak and Silwan, indicating that the operation will include the rest of the regions.

At the end of his statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper, Issami praised the initiative of the district worker, Ali Khalil, who personally intervened and supervised the organization of the campaign, calling for the need to resume the process in mid-June.

