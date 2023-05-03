Al-Naji monitors the growing impact of the struggle of women’s movements in North Africa

“The women’s movements have succeeded in maintaining the pace of progress, despite the constant challenges and obstacles,” said Mohi al-Najy, a professor of linguistics and cultural studies at the University of Fez, noting that “the Moroccan and Algerian feminist movement was very strong between 2000 and 2010, and the pace of the movement increased.” Tunisia after the Arab Spring, because of the threat posed by Islamist parties and movements.

The struggles of women’s movements in North Africa have greatly contributed to improving prospects for democratic transition in the region in recent years, particularly in Morocco. By promoting women’s empowerment through education, liberation from social constraints, and knowledge production, women’s movements have succeeded in maintaining the pace of progress, despite persistent challenges and obstacles.

For example, while three Maghreb countries responded to the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 by enacting laws to increase women’s political representation, Tunisia recently backtracked under the authoritarian regime of Kais Said. As of 2022, women’s representation in parliaments in the region is highly disproportionate.

In Tunisia, the percentage of women’s representation in the National Assembly decreased to 16% in 2022 from 26% in 2014. In Algeria, the percentage of women’s representation declined from 31% in 2017 to 8% in 2021. In contrast, the percentage of women’s representation increased in The Moroccan Parliament from 21% in 2016 to 24.3% in 2021.

The environment for women’s participation in the region differs in other ways as well. In Algeria, women’s organizations that defend social and cultural rights tend to enjoy relatively more independence and freedom than organizations that focus on political and civil rights, but even the former group is hampered by restrictions on freedom of expression and poor funding.

Similarly, the women’s movement in Morocco has struggled to achieve political and financial independence from political parties and other institutions. Women’s groups work alongside democratic organizations and government agencies on specific projects such as promoting literacy, education, reproductive health, and microcredit. Moreover, the government allocates an annual budget to women’s NGOs that work towards gender equality and sustainable development.

While the Moroccan and Algerian feminist movement was very strong between 2000 and 2010, the Tunisian movement picked up pace after the Arab Spring, due to the threat posed by Islamist parties and movements. We notice this in the escalation of demonstrations, street protests, sit-ins, and signed petitions.

In all three countries, women’s movements have successfully used both traditional media and social networks to reach wider audiences and to ensure that women’s voices are heard on the street and in the corridors of power.

Thanks to these efforts, Morocco has introduced legal and political reforms such as amending the Constitution, reforming the Family Code, increasing women’s representation, combating violence against women, etc., and women’s participation in civil society has increased significantly. Public spaces have been feminised, and traditional gender roles are gradually changing.

And in Tunisia, even with the Islamist Ennahda Party coming to power, women’s activists managed to convince the first transitional government to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. Since August 16, 2011, Tunisian law has recognized equality in marriage and divorce. Recently, the Tunisian feminist movement succeeded in passing a new law providing for greater equality between the sexes in inheritance.

As these examples show, the women’s movement in North Africa has come a long way towards raising awareness of the importance of women in economic, social and cultural development. In the process of advancing women’s rights, feminist movements also made vital contributions to the process of democratization and modernization.

While secular feminists have sided with progressive and democratic forces, women have also worked within the Islamist movement to secure important social and political gains—such as increased seats in parliament and decision-making positions in government—since the Arab Spring.

Certainly, despite the inclusion of women in the political field through the “quota,” and despite the new family laws and other reforms that have enhanced women’s participation and political representation, it is difficult to identify other positive effects. Many social, cultural, and economic factors play an important role, and the success of any reform will always depend on the social and political situation of each country and on the size and range of gender inequalities. According to the World Economic Forum’s-Global Gender Gap Report 2022, North African countries have closed the gaps between males and females in education, health and employment by 50%. The female illiteracy rate in Morocco has decreased from 78% in 1962 to 2.4% in 2022 for girls of school age.

In general, the efforts of feminist movements succeeded in changing gender roles in Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, and in securing real gains for women and girls. However, although women have benefited from a relative improvement in their political participation and representation, they still constitute a minority in leadership positions. Despite recent reforms, legal, social, economic and political disparities between men and women remain.

As such, many of the activities of women’s movements now focus on changing the mentality of citizens and strengthening the presence of women in public spaces, politics and decision-making positions. It also seeks to implement new institutional and social reforms to not only expand political representation, but also to compensate for decades of discrimination and exclusion. Despite the unexpected backlash in the aftermath of the Arab Spring by the militant Islamist movement, the women are working together to build coalitions to address their core concerns. The uprisings a decade ago gave women hope and showed them what they could achieve through civil society organizations, political organizing, and articulating collective demands.

The future of women’s rights in the Maghreb remains uncertain, but important gains made over the past decade offer hope for further progress toward equality. While there is still more work to be done to combat discrimination against women and protect traditionally marginalized groups, more women are seeking ways to build on the legacy of the Arab Spring. This civil awakening will not fade away.