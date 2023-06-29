Home » Al-Nusiri is preparing to move to Premier League
Electronic science – agencies

English media revealed that Moroccan striker Youssef Al-Nusairi, who plays for the Spanish club Sevilla, wants to move to the English Premier League and opens the door to this option.

And according to the reports of the British “Mirror” and “The Sun” newspapers, there is interest from Newcastle club to contract with the player Youssef Al-Nusairi, starting next season.

According to the same report, it seems that Newcastle club is ready to make an offer worth 35 million euros to sign Moroccan international player Youssef Al-Nusairi and include him in the ranks of the team.

However, the report states that this amount of 35 million euros may not be enough to convince Seville to abandon Al-Nusairi, especially after they signed him for only 20 million euros. It is likely that Sevilla will demand a higher amount for their player, who is considered a key player for the team.

It should be noted that the Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos, who plays in the same team as Al-Nusairi, was also linked to the Premier League transfer through Fulham, but it seems that the difference between the amount required from Fulham and the amount available to them is far from the demands of Seville.

