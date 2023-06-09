Al Pacino spoke for the first time about his fatherhood at the age of 83

Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy at the age of 29, the product of the relationship she has with Al Pacino, 83, was a worldwide impact that soon aroused all kinds of rumors. Among them, that the news took even the interpreter of The Godfather by surprise, who would have asked his partner for a paternity test.

However, in his first statements published after the spread of the subject, Pacino did not point to that rumor but assumed that he is the father of the unborn child: “He has always been special. I have many children, but it is special that it arrives at this moment in my life, “said the film legend to the Daily Mail, who approached him in the middle of a walk through Los Angeles.

The Hollywood legend has three children and a fourth on the way and accepted that at 83 it was difficult to think about being a father again.

Another of the questions that the British media clarified was about the sex of the baby she is expecting with Alfallah, she pointed out that they still do not know if it is a boy or a girl.

With this response, the actor put out all the rumors that existed around the paternity of the son he is expecting with the 29-year-old girl.

Two couples, three children

It should be noted that the actor is already the father of a 33-year-old woman named Olivia who was born from his relationship with Jan Tarrant. The 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton, the product of their romance with actress Beverly D’Angelo, are added to this list. On the other hand, Alfallah is expected to give birth to Pacino’s fourth child in less than a month, as her representative indicated, she is eight months pregnant.

It is also important to mention that the relationship between Al Pacino and Moor Alfallah was made public in 2022 during an art exhibition by director Bennett Miller, held in New York. In this event, the young woman hid her advanced state of pregnancy with clothing that did not fit her slender figure and strategically positioned herself behind the actor.

The four children of the actor will inherit a great fortune, since according to the foreign media, since Al Pacino was never married, the 165 million dollars that he has as a net worth would be distributed among them. In other words, each one would receive more than 40 million in their bank account, not counting the properties owned by the protagonist of the ‘The Godfather’ saga.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Alfallah is the daughter of Fallah Alfallah, president of Q8 Capital Inc, and Alana Alfallah, part of the Beverly Hills socialite. So Noor rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars from a young age, so the family has been surrounded by cameras as they are part of the cream of that Californian city. She studied film and television at the University of California and over the years she became vice president of Lynda Obst Productions (owned by Sony), a position she holds to this day.

Noor is no stranger to the entertainment industry, but neither is she to older men. One of the most famous love affairs that she had was with Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones. The relationship began in 2017, when Jagger was 74 years old and Noor 22. It all ended in 2018. However, the producer confessed at the time that it was not just a passing story, but that she considered her bond with the singer her “first serious relationship”. with Infobae

