Al Pacino will have his fourth child at age 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino will be a father for the fourth time. The actor is expecting his child with the 29-year-old writer, Noor Alfallah, who is already eight months pregnant. As revealed by the TMZ portal, the representative of the protagonist of ‘Caracortada’ confirmed the news.

The multi-award winning actor has three children, two with actress Beverly D’Angelo and one with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah made their relationship official in April 2022 and since then they have publicly appeared together on several occasions, now they are expecting their first child together.

Who are the children of Al Pacino?

Al Pacino was in a relationship with acting teacher Jan Tarrant and in 1989 he had his first daughter Julie Marie. After several years of relationship with the actress Beverly D’Angelo (1996 -2003), with whom in 2001 he had his twins Anton James and Olivia Rose.

The four children of the actor will inherit a great fortune, since according to the foreign media, since Al Pacino was never married, the 165 million dollars that he has as a net worth would be distributed among them. In other words, each one would receive more than 40 million in their bank account, not counting the properties owned by the protagonist of the ‘The Godfather’ saga.

His success on Netflix

Al Pacino continues to cause a sensation with his leading role in ‘Scarface’ and after 40 years, and despite the fact that it lasts 169 minutes, it is still a success on Netflix, now that the streaming platform has added it to its catalog.

‘Scarface’ continues to be a success on streaming platforms 40 years after its premiere.

The film starring the New York actor tells the story of Tony Montana, a former Cuban prisoner who manages to enter the United States during the 1980s. The criminal is taking refuge in Key West and is offered a way to obtain residency there. country, but for that he has to kill Emilio Rebenga, who was one of the strong men of the Cuban government.

Tony, with the help of his friend Manolo, assassinates the target and manages to come out as a legal citizen. However, he has to work for a living, which he does not accept and begins to have connections with the world of drugs. with Infobae

