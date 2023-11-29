Al-Qadir Trust 190 million pounds case hearing started in Adiala Jail

Wednesday November 29, 2023, 12:51 PM Breaking News, National

Islamabad (Ummat News) Al-Qadir Trust 190 million pounds case hearing has started in Adiala Jail, the case is being heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court.

Chairman PTI, wife Bushra Bibi is present in the courtroom for the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust 190 million pound case.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi along with the team and chairman PTI’s lawyer Latif Khosa have also reached the court room.

Share this: Facebook

X

