Al-Qadir Trust Case, 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan approved

Accountability Court of Islamabad approved 8-day physical remand of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Web Desk: NAB requested a 14-day physical remand from the accountability court, Judge Muhammad Bashir of the special court rejected the request for a 14-day physical remand and approved an 8-day physical remand.

Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan was heard by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Basheer at New Guest House Police Line in which Chairman PTI’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor took the position that NAB needs further investigation for which Imran Khan should be given 14 days physical remand.

The court adjourned the hearing after the request of the NAB prosecutor, upon which Imran Khan told the court that he wanted to consult his lawyers. The former prime minister consulted his lawyers during the break in the hearing.

The hearing resumed after the break in which Prosecutor Sardar Zulqarnain, Deputy Prosecutor NAB Muzaffar Abbasi, Special Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood and Investigating Officer Mian Umar Nadeem were present. were gone

Imran Khan in reply said that I was given warrant after reaching NAB office, Deputy Prosecutor said in the court that all necessary documents will be provided to Imran Khan’s lawyers.

During the hearing, Khawaja Haris said that the way Imran Khan was arrested legally, the arrest is wrong, Deputy Prosecutor NAB said that we are describing the case of corruption here, the money was seized by the National Crime Agency of Great Britain, NC. A sent that money back to the Government of Pakistan, the looted money was maliciously adjusted to the business tycoon.

Khawaja Haris said that Al-Qadir Trust is running and a building has been built on this land, people are getting free education in Al-Qadir Trust, the trustee is a legal person, he is not a public office holder, Imran Khan. There are no public office holders at present.

Imran Khan said in the court that which record do they want, I don’t agree, NAB is saying that we have to collect the record, whatever money came with the approval of the cabinet, we have two options. Either we agree then the money will come, secondly we have to litigate then we lose every case, we have spent 100 million rupees till date on litigation.

Chairman PTI said that I was detained and the glasses were broken, call my doctor, call Dr. Faisal, I say do not do anything dirty with me, they give an injection that will slowly kill the person. Yes, after hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved the decision on Imran Khan’s request for physical remand.